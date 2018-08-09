Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Moelis & Co (MC) Stock Price

Headlines about Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moelis & Co earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 47.6586677098276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Co opened at $58.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $71,637.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,182 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $294,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,113 shares of company stock worth $747,651 in the last 90 days. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.