Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Stock Price

Media coverage about KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KapStone Paper and Packaging earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5476116624553 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE KS opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

