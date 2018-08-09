Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Weis Markets (WMK) Share Price

News headlines about Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weis Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1174761880576 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of Weis Markets traded down $0.30, reaching $49.25, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

