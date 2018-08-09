Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shopify (SHOP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shopify earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.4334325296098 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shopify opened at $142.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.76 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Shopify’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Mackie set a $170.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.84.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

