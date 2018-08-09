Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock Price

News headlines about MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MKS Instruments earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.8345037856387 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $94.90 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $323,410.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $60,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,237.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764 shares of company stock worth $397,875 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.