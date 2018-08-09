Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Analogic (ALOG) Share Price

Press coverage about Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Analogic earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 42.7725169093392 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Analogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Analogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Analogic alerts:

Shares of Analogic remained flat at $$83.95 during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Analogic has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Analogic had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.60 million. equities research analysts predict that Analogic will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Analogic

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Analogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.