Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WestRock (WRK) Stock Price

Headlines about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0923375808702 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

WestRock opened at $56.17 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. WestRock has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

