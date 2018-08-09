Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Share Price

Press coverage about Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Warrior Met Coal earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.1607364764437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal traded down $0.52, hitting $25.06, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.