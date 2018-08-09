Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) Share Price

Media stories about Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7737514243399 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners opened at $12.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.06 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

