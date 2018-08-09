Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Share Price

Media coverage about Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Income Strategy Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 43.2392717750077 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund traded up $0.05, reaching $12.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 54,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,417. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments.

