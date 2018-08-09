Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apollo Medical (AMEH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9037451873085 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMEH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,440. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.17 million during the quarter.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.