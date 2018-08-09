Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Share Price

News stories about Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southside Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.9560019219308 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares traded up $0.15, hitting $35.35, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,614. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

