Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (SSNT) Stock Price

News headlines about SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6665061558305 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock traded up $0.19, reaching $3.88, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

