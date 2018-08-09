Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Burcon Nutrascience (BUR) Stock Price

News headlines about Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burcon Nutrascience earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1596409269836 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Burcon Nutrascience remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Burcon Nutrascience has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

About Burcon Nutrascience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles.

