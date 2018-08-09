Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact InterXion (INXN) Stock Price

Media stories about InterXion (NYSE:INXN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterXion earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1743301888642 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get InterXion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of InterXion opened at $64.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.69. InterXion has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $67.19.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.