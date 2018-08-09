Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DTE Energy (DTE) Stock Price

Media coverage about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.4601987299736 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE DTE opened at $110.16 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,226 shares of company stock worth $672,147. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

