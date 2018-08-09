Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact D. R. Horton (DHI) Stock Price

Media headlines about D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. D. R. Horton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.10270891821 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Shares of D. R. Horton opened at $44.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

