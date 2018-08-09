Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Calpine (CPN) Share Price

News articles about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2442070226075 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Calpine stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Calpine has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Get Calpine alerts:

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Calpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.