Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) Share Price

News articles about BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Resources and Commodities earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7056808228679 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,706. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives, under normal market conditions, by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

