Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Asante Solutions (PUMP) Stock Price

Headlines about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.45408356807 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Asante Solutions traded up $0.04, reaching $16.93, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,494,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,205. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

In other news, Director Pryor Blackwell acquired 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $205,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

