Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT) Share Price

Media coverage about Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (NYSE:HOT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0267856321899 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HOT opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, LLC, formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, is a hotel and leisure company. The Company’s hotel business is focused on the global operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company manages and operates its hotel business in three hotel segments: the Americas; Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), and Asia Pacific.

