Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Stock Price

News stories about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.7715988181602 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Image Sensing Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917. Image Sensing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

In other news, Director James W. Bracke purchased 25,000 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,154.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

