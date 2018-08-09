Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Share Price

News coverage about Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caretrust REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7722336252884 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of Caretrust REIT traded up $0.13, reaching $17.77, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,686. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.69%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

