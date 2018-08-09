Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 10,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

SLGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.