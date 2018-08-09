SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.48 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 37,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $116.56 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,249 shares of company stock valued at $15,224,138. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.