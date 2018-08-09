Sojourn (SOJ) Market Cap Tops $113,909.00

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Sojourn has a total market cap of $113,909.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sojourn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000715 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000838 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sojourn Coin Profile

Sojourn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net . Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

