Sogou Inc (SOGO) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 2,945.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sogou were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $29,425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sogou by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at $2,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.07. Sogou Inc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOGO. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sogou from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

