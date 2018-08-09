Societe Generale Reiterates CHF 270 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 270 target price by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 304 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 324.

Zurich Insurance Group traded up CHF 0.40, reaching CHF 314.20, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,260,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

