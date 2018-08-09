SnipCoin (SNIP) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

SnipCoin (CURRENCY:SNIP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One SnipCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnipCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $23,324.00 worth of SnipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnipCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000703 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SnipCoin Profile

SnipCoin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. SnipCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SnipCoin’s official Twitter account is @sniptoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SnipCoin is snip.today

Buying and Selling SnipCoin

SnipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnipCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

