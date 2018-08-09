Snap (SNAP) vs. TrueCar (TRUE) Head to Head Review

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snap and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $824.95 million 18.83 -$3.45 billion ($2.08) -5.88 TrueCar $323.15 million 3.54 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -41.93

TrueCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -179.04% -49.23% -43.89% TrueCar -10.69% -8.62% -7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Snap and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 10 19 7 0 1.92 TrueCar 2 3 4 0 2.22

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $14.84, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Snap.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of -2.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrueCar beats Snap on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which enables individuals to pinch on the camera screen for bringing a live map of their location, as well as showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent Snaps posted to their story; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

