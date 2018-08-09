Smith & Nephew (SNN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smith & Nephew earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5658949089324 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

