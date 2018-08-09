Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 3,070 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after buying an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,894,372,000 after buying an additional 335,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,252,000 after buying an additional 388,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,071,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,480,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nomura raised their target price on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $202.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $214.28. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.