SmartCash Price Tops $0.0571 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $60.21 million and $1.23 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,563.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.05585090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.78 or 0.09320114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00969155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.01532684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00226545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.02674126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00345759 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.