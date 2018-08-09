Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

SFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Smart & Final Stores from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Smart & Final Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 387,582 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 58.4% during the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 386,339 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 9.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart & Final Stores traded up $0.05, hitting $6.25, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,014. Smart & Final Stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

