SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €24.00 Price Target at equinet

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by equinet in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.25 ($38.66).

Shares of SLM Solutions Group traded down €1.30 ($1.51), reaching €24.50 ($28.49), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 124,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a twelve month high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

