SkyWest, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

SkyWest has increased its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SkyWest has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SkyWest to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $60.55. 8,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,319,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $1,061,909.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,606. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

