Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Insider John Rulli Sells 1,330 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,434. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.69.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

