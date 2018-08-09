Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.19 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

