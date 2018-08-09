Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

