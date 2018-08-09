Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,561,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,083,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

