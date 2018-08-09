Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products opened at $63.48 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $573,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,755 shares of company stock worth $1,345,529. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

