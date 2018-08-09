Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 116,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

