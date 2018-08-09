Sientra (SIEN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Sientra from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of Sientra traded down $0.76, hitting $21.02, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 341,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $591.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sientra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.