Siemens (SIEGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Siemens has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.39%. analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

