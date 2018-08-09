Sidoti Upgrades American Public Education (APEI) to Buy

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 28,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,469. American Public Education has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,388.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $529,488 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 79.1% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 294,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 24.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

