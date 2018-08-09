Shutterfly (SFLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Shutterfly traded down $1.10, reaching $77.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 67,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.01%. equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Tracy Layney sold 24,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $2,303,605.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $139,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,219 shares of company stock valued at $12,862,651. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shutterfly by 7,742.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,727,217 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Shutterfly by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shutterfly by 208.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $21,938,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterfly by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

