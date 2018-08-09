Short Interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Rises By 0.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,818,105 shares, a growth of 0.6% from the July 13th total of 19,708,984 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 647,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,433. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,531,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,992 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Uranium Energy from $4.10 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

