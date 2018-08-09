Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR) Grows By 45.1%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,243 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the July 13th total of 168,371 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Blonder Tongue Labs traded down $0.02, hitting $1.34, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,786. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

