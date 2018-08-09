Ship Finance International (SFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ship Finance is a major shipowning company. Including newbuildings, Ship Finance owns a fleet consisting of vessels, including crude oil tankers (VLCC and Suezmax), oil/bulk/ore vessels, container vessels, dry bulk carriers, jack-up drilling rigs and seismic vessels. The fleet is one of the largest in the world and most of the vessels are employed on medium- or long-term charters. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

