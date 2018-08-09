SGL Carbon (SGL) PT Set at €13.50 by Societe Generale

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €13.50 ($15.70) price target from analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGL Carbon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Shares of SGL Carbon opened at €11.84 ($13.77) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

