SGL Carbon (SGL) PT Set at €13.50 by Societe Generale

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €13.50 ($15.70) price target from analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGL Carbon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Shares of SGL Carbon opened at €11.84 ($13.77) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of €14.70 ($17.09).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

